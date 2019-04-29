एक गलत वोट आपके बच्चों को चायवाला, पकौड़ेवाला या चौकीदार बना सकता है|



Better prevent and prepare, rather then repent and repair... — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 29, 2019

In a veiled jibe at PM Narendra Modi and the BJP, Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu cautioned the voters against casting a “wrong” vote, which he said can result in their children becoming a “tea-seller, a pakoda-seller or a chowkidar in the future”.Sidhu was referring to the three vocations which the Prime Minister has invoked in several instances. While the saffron party is campaigning under the ‘Main hoon Chowkidar’ tagline this time around, the PM during the 2014 campaigns had popularised the narrative of him working as a tea-seller while growing up in Gujarat.Last year, in an interview with a TV channel, when asked about the state of employment PM Modi had even said that the work done by pakoda (fritters)-sellers should be considered.The Congress MLA in his tweet today said, “Better prevent and prepare, rather than repent and repair.”The cricketer-turned-politician in a campaign on Friday had hit out at the Modi-led government over its failure to create jobs."Modiji, you are the PM of only affluent people. You are not the PM of poor citizens. You have never been seen among the poor and farmers of the country," Sidhu had said.