A Yes for a No: Congress Works Out 'Support Gehlot' Deal with Sachin; Sonia to Have Final Say

Sacked Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and rebel leaders in his camp are likely to vote for Ashok Gehlot during trust vote as the assembly session is set on begin on August 14.

According to sources, Pilot is in touch with the Congress high command and has spoken to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over phone. The high command has assured the rebel leader of not taking any action and sought his support for the Ashok Gehlot camp, sources added. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is said to decide on the "final formula of reconciliation".

Pilot, who declared an open rebellion against Ashok Gehlot and ditched his government along with 18 MLAs, was last month sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress president after he did not show up at the Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Two other ministers in the Pilot camp were also dropped from the Cabinet. The Congress appointed Govind Singh Dotasara as the president of the party’s Rajasthan unit.

Pilot's supporters said that he was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government. The notice from the Special Operations Group had (SOG) sought time from him to record a statement.

The same notice was also sent to Gehlot, Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi and some other MLAs, but those close to Pilot insisted that it was meant to humiliate him.