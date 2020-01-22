Aadhaar Card Not Needed for Shiv Bhojan Meal under State Govt Scheme, Says Chhagan Bhujbal
The Rs 10 meal scheme for the poor was one of the poll promises of the ruling Shiv Sena in the last year's Assembly elections.
File photo of Maharashtra Food and Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal made it clear on Wednesday that Aadhaar card would not be needed for buying the Rs 10 `Shiv Bhojan thaali' under the state government's scheme.
Some media reports had said that people would need to show their Aadhaar cards to buy the subsidized thaali (meal). "No Aadhaar card would be necessary," Bhujbal told reporters here.
The scheme will start from January 26, the NCP leader added. "To start with, Shiv Bhojan canteens will be started at district headquarters and in municipal corporation areas," he said.
Each canteen will have the capacity to serve 25 customers at a time, and provide 75 to 150 meals between 12 noon to 2 pm on the first-come first-served basis, the minister added.
