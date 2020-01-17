'Aadhaar, PAN Cards Not Proof': Dilip Ghosh Urges Refugees to Get Citizenship Under CAA

Howrah: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that Aadhaar and PAN cards are not proof of citizenship. He urged refugees to get their citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 or CAA.

Ghosh, while addressing a pro-CAA rally here, urged people not to fall into the "trap" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders, who have been saying that refugees living in West Bengal for decades and possessing Aadhaar and PAN cards need not apply for citizenship.

"...This is misleading because refugees have to seek citizenship through new the citizenship law. If you do not submit your details, you will be in trouble," Ghosh said.

Taking a dig at anti-CAA rallies in the city and across the country, he said, "the intellectuals had never hit the streets when Hindus had to flee to India from neighbouring countries".

The state BJP president said the CAA has been brought in to give citizenship to refugees and not snatch it from citizens. "The opposition is trying to mislead the masses. The prime minister will give three to four months to apply for citizenship.

"You all should apply for citizenship. You do not need documents to prove anything, just fill up the forms with the name of your parents and you will get the citizenship," he said.

The amended citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the legislation tooth and nail and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Ghosh's comment was criticised by the ruling TMC. "Who is Dilip Ghosh to decide who is a citizen and who is not? The people of this state will give Dilip Ghosh and his party a befitting reply for its arrogance," Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Tapas Roy said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.