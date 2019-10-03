Take the pledge to vote

Aaditya Thackeray Has Assets Worth Rs 16 Crore, No Criminal Cases, Reveals Election Affidavit

The assets include bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore and a car worth Rs 6.50 lakh. The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh.

PTI

October 3, 2019
Aaditya Thackeray Has Assets Worth Rs 16 Crore, No Criminal Cases, Reveals Election Affidavit
File photo of Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of his family to contest an election, declared assets of Rs 16.05 crore on Thursday as he filed nomination from Worli Assembly constituency here.

According to the affidavit filed by the 29-year-old Aaditya, he has movable assets of Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore. It includes bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore and a car (BMW) worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh. He did his Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and acquired `Bachelor of Laws' degree in 2015, the affidavit said.

Further, he has no criminal cases pending against him, it stated. The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21.

