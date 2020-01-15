Take the pledge to vote

Aaditya Thackeray Meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi Two Days after Sena Skipped Crucial Opposition Meet

Sources said, Rahul Gandhi and Aaditya Thackeray discussed the current political situation as also issues of coordination and issues concerning environment and tourism, which the Sena leader handles as a minister in Maharashtra.

January 15, 2020
New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, two days after the Sena skipped a crucial opposition meet in Parliament complex.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Shiv Sena formed the coalition government in Maharashtra with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Shiv Sena termed it as a routine meeting between the two leaders.

Sources said the two leaders discussed the current political situation as also issues of coordination and issues concerning environment and tourism, which the Sena leader handles as a minister in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi is also learnt to have discussed issues of CAA and NPR with the junior Thackeray during the 30-minute meeting.

Sources said Thackeray also met senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and is learnt to have discussed ways to improve coordination between the alliance partners.

The Shiv Sena had skipped the crucial opposition meet convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Parliament complex on Monday, which adopted a unanimous resolution not to implement the NPR process in states which opposed the implementation of CAA.

The Congress has said the Sena was to attend the crucial opposition meeting, but could not due to communication issues. No Sena MP was present in Delhi on Monday, the sources had said.

