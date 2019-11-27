New Delhi/Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi and invited them for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence in the national capital. The Congress tweeted a photo of the two leaders from its official Twitter handle.

The senior Thackeray also extended the invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a call. The prime minister gave his best wishes to the Shiv Sena supremo ahead of the ceremony on Thursday.

The Congress is one of the key constituents of the three-party coalition 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA). The 29-year-old Thackeray scion later told reporters he had called on Gandhi to personally invite her for the oath-taking ceremony to be held at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday evening.

From Gandhi's residence, Aaditya Thackeray reached Singh's residence and invited the former prime minister for the swearing-in ceremony of his father, the Sena president who will be heading the MVA government.

The Yuva Sena chief, who took oath as a member of the legislative assembly earlier in the day in Mumbai, said he met the two senior Congress leaders and sought their blessings.

Aaditya Thackeray, the MLA from Worli in central Mumbai, was accompanied by Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Sena are the other key members of the MVA, which also consists of smaller parties and some independents.

