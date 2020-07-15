Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over Operation Lotus, Calls it Inhuman; Says Party Can't Accept Defeat

Reacting sharply to the political turmoil in Rajasthan, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday termed BJP's Operation Lotus an 'inhuman' move.

In an exclusive interview to CNN News18, the Shiv Sena leader said that at a time where the country is undergoing the Covid-19 crisis, government should be helping in dealing with the pandemic and not try to destabilise other governments.

"Any such operation anywhere is inhuman. We are all fighting a pandemic. The governments should be helped in dealing with them. Any effort to destabilise government at such a time is inhuman. At any other time as well, I would have found it morally problematic," said Thackeray.

He said that something like this was happening only in a few states in India and nowhere else in the world. "If I were in the opposition, I would be embarrassed to speak of something like this," he added.

Thackeray, who is usually guarded about his comments, openly slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the interaction.

Terming speculations of Operation Lotus in Maharashtra as completely baseless, he criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led state BJP as an insecure, jealous unit which has not yet been able to come to terms with the fact that it is not in power anymore.

Thackeray's comments came a day ago Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana wrote a scathing editorial against the operation, saying that the BJP should leave some states where opposition parties were ruling.

"This is like scuttling the democracy of the country by bringing down democratically elected governments. We have seen it happen in Madhya Pradesh. It is now being tried in Rajasthan. But it will not succeed," the editorial said.