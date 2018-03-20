GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aam Aadmi Party Appoints Co-chief of Punjab Unit

Balbir Singh has also been given the responsibility of forming the organisational structure in Punjab.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2018, 9:53 PM IST
Photo taken from DR Balbir Singh's Facebook page.
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it has appointed its senior leader Balbir Singh as co-president of the state unit.

He has also been given the responsibility of forming the organisational structure in Punjab.

Giving this information in a press release issued by the party office in Chandigarh on Tuesday, it is intimated that this announcement has been made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and party's Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia.

The decision to have two co-presidents to assist the state president has been taken after detailed discussions in the recently-held meetings of all the five zonal presidents and MLAs with Sisodia at New Delhi.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
