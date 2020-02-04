Take the pledge to vote

AAP a One-man Party, Kejriwal Failed to Live up to His Words, Says Union Minister Javadekar

Javadekar, who is in-charge of the Delhi BJP for the assembly polls, said the Bharatiya Janata Party has always practised politics of performance, not the politics of entitlement.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
File photo of union minister Prakash Javadekar addressing media persons. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday claimed that the AAP is a one-man party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal has "failed" to live up to his words.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said when Kejriwal joined politics, people thought a revolutionary has arrived as he refused to accept perks that come with a government post.

"He said he will not avail official accommodation and vehicle, but now has four bungalows and 17 vehicles as chief minister," Javadekar claimed.

"Kejriwal is complaining that so many BJP leaders are campaigning to defeat him. Some parties are being run by families, the AAP is a party of one man while the uniqueness of the BJP is that the entire party is a family," the Union minister said while interacting with professionals from various fields.

Javadekar, who is in-charge of the Delhi BJP for the assembly polls, said the Bharatiya Janata Party has always practised politics of performance, not the politics of entitlement.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri accused the Kejriwal government of lingering on the regularisation of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

He said the Modi government took a quick decision and property ownership rights were provided to residents of these colonies.

Puri said under the slum redevelopment scheme, people living in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters in the city will be provided permanent houses.

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls will conclude at 5 pm on February 6. Polling will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

