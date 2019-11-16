AAP Accuses BJP of Flouting SC Order Banning Construction Activities in Delhi to Battle Pollution

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of flouting the Supreme Court's order banning construction activities in the national capital after a media report claimed that construction work was under way at the site of the saffron party's extended headquarters here.

According to the media report, construction work was going on at the site on November 15 and dozens of labourers were engaged in moving around iron bars and other construction material as mounds of soil and a wide trench lay uncovered.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or police. Citing the news report, AAP leaders questioned BJP's seriousness in dealing with deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that the BJP has flouted the SC order and disregarded the judicial direction. In a statement, he claimed that the BJP has refused to halt construction work at its new party headquarters even as the city continues to choke and millions suffer from respiratory illnesses.

Chadha also hit out at Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar for his tweet seeking an apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for supporting the 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan against the prime minister.

The AAP leader said Javadekar is more concerned about seeking an apology from the opposition instead of acting aggressively to address the situation.

"With their defiance of the SC order to halt construction, BJP has clearly indicated that they see themselves as above the law and will continue to pursue selfish motives even at the cost of the lives of people who voted them to power," Chadha said in the statement.

"As for the coveted headquarters they are so enthusiastically building, it is making a mockery of the support all seven MPs of Delhi received in the 2019 elections in the hope of 'achche din' without realising that 'achche din' were meant just for BJP netas," he said.

"We hope that the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance of the blatant violation and initiates proceeds against senior office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party including its president and working president as this ongoing construction is a classic case of contempt of court," he added.

Delhi has been battling dangerous levels of pollution in the past few weeks. Apart from stubble burning, construction activities are among major contributors to the pollution levels in the national capital due to which a SC bench ordered ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR.

Upping the ante against the saffron party, other AAP leaders also attacked the BJP saying that it is not serious about Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

"Does BJP thinks it is above the Supreme Court? If the SC has taken the problem of pollution seriously and stopped the construction work, then how is the construction work going on in the BJP office? Has BJP pledged to increase pollution in Delhi," Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in a tweet.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, AAP MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "BJP headquarters construction on full swing in the heart of Delhi while SC has banned all construction activity across NCR till further orders. Hippocrates !! (sic)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.