1-min read

AAP Agrees With Javadekar's 'You Can't Fool People All the Time' View. The Hidden Sarcasm Steals Show

Earlier on Monday, Javadekar also took a swipe at Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
AAP Agrees With Javadekar's 'You Can't Fool People All the Time' View. The Hidden Sarcasm Steals Show
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday lashed out at Delhi government over a law to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies. However, it was a reply by Aam Aadmi Party that stole the limelight of the verbal duel.

In a series of tweets, Javadekar claimed that the Narendra Modi government completed the work for ownership rights of houses within three months, and accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "misleading" others.

The minister asked AAP not to "fool all the people all the time", replying to which the party came up with a witty post: "Agreed! Thats your area of expertise."

The Aam Aadmi Party's quick-witted response drew Twitterati's applause.

Earlier on Monday, Javadekar also took a swipe at Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed.

"In 2015, people believed him (Kejriwal) to be a great revolutionary, as Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But now they are fed up with (his) lies," Javadekar said. He added Kejriwal's "original face" has come in the open and people have realised the reality was nothing like what they believed about him.

