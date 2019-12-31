AAP Agrees With Javadekar's 'You Can't Fool People All the Time' View. The Hidden Sarcasm Steals Show

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday lashed out at Delhi government over a law to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies. However, it was a reply by Aam Aadmi Party that stole the limelight of the verbal duel.

In a series of tweets, Javadekar claimed that the Narendra Modi government completed the work for ownership rights of houses within three months, and accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "misleading" others.

.@AAPDelhi government was expected to complete maps of 1731 unauthorised colonies which they failed to do in 5 years. @narendramodi Govt completed this work within 3 months with the help of satellites. This is the difference between working government and misleading government — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 30, 2019

The minister asked AAP not to "fool all the people all the time", replying to which the party came up with a witty post: "Agreed! Thats your area of expertise."

Agreed! Thats your area of expertise. https://t.co/5CWm9qY6eM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 30, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party's quick-witted response drew Twitterati's applause.

Earlier on Monday, Javadekar also took a swipe at Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed.

"In 2015, people believed him (Kejriwal) to be a great revolutionary, as Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But now they are fed up with (his) lies," Javadekar said. He added Kejriwal's "original face" has come in the open and people have realised the reality was nothing like what they believed about him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.