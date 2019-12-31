AAP Agrees With Javadekar's 'You Can't Fool People All the Time' View. The Hidden Sarcasm Steals Show
Earlier on Monday, Javadekar also took a swipe at Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday lashed out at Delhi government over a law to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies. However, it was a reply by Aam Aadmi Party that stole the limelight of the verbal duel.
In a series of tweets, Javadekar claimed that the Narendra Modi government completed the work for ownership rights of houses within three months, and accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "misleading" others.
.@AAPDelhi government was expected to complete maps of 1731 unauthorised colonies which they failed to do in 5 years. @narendramodi Govt completed this work within 3 months with the help of satellites. This is the difference between working government and misleading government— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 30, 2019
The minister asked AAP not to "fool all the people all the time", replying to which the party came up with a witty post: "Agreed! Thats your area of expertise."
Agreed! Thats your area of expertise. https://t.co/5CWm9qY6eM— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 30, 2019
The Aam Aadmi Party's quick-witted response drew Twitterati's applause.
Bhai Bhai Bhai... pic.twitter.com/sATbu4VNDp— मासूम तड़ीपार🔔 (@Aam_Nationalist) December 30, 2019
Kyu @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/uUHBEQosFq— SS (@shubh_ind) December 30, 2019
December 30, 2019
December 30, 2019
December 30, 2019
Earlier on Monday, Javadekar also took a swipe at Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed.
"In 2015, people believed him (Kejriwal) to be a great revolutionary, as Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But now they are fed up with (his) lies," Javadekar said. He added Kejriwal's "original face" has come in the open and people have realised the reality was nothing like what they believed about him.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 89 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Tagged 'Gunda' on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar
- 50 Iconic Memes of the Decade that Changed the Way We Used the Internet