AAP Alleges BJP Engineered Jamia Millia Islamia Firing to Get Delhi Polls Postponed

The BJP was behind the 'disgusting' act committed on the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
AAP Alleges BJP Engineered Jamia Millia Islamia Firing to Get Delhi Polls Postponed
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the firing incident in Jamia area was a BJP conspiracy to get the Delhi elections postponed as the "saffron party knows it is losing" the polls scheduled for February 8.

The BJP was behind the "disgusting" act committed on the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged.

"The BJP did such a disgusting act on the Martyrdom Day of Gandhi ji. The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared of losing the upcoming polls and they are trying to get the polls postponed through the act. Amit Shah has tied the hands of the Delhi police in Jamia that is why they were mute spectators of the incident," Singh said in a tweet.

On Thursday afternoon, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi", triggering panic in the area.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was detained after he fired at students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.

