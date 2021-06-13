CHANGE LANGUAGE
AAP Alleges BJP-ruled EDMC Took Money to Clean Non-functional Drain

The Aam Aadmi party logo. Twitter

The AAP on Sunday claimed that the BJP-ruled EDMC has been issuing tenders and taking money to clean a non-functional drain for the last five years and demanded action against those responsible for the corruption.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on the allegations.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the drain was fully completed in 2016 on paper, but in reality, it was never functional. “For the last five years, the BJP-ruled EDMC is issuing tenders and taking money to clean a non-functional drain which was built to solve the waterlogging problem of Swami Dayanand Hospital and the adjacent area.

“It is a clear case of corruption and despite knowing that the BJP does not care about the interests of the people. We demand that immediate action must be taken against the people involved in this corruption," Pathak said. .

first published:June 13, 2021, 22:19 IST