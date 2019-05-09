AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Distributed Pamphlets Calling Atishi a ‘Beef Eating Prostitute’

Aam Aadmi Party’s east Delhi candidate Atishi on Tuesday alleged that her opponent, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and said she very pained on seeing it. She asked how women would feel safe if men like him get elected. Gambhir has not yet responded to the allegations.The leaflet, which AAP claimed was distributed with newspapers in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", “beef eater” and a “very good example of a mixed breed”.It also contains scurrilous personal allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. "The language in the pamphlet was so abusive and low that everybody will feel ashamed while reading it," Sisodia said. Atishi, who is contesting her first election, had worked as an advisor in his education ministry.The single-page letter is also littered with obscenities against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, who has been called a “Scheduled Caste” man born of “unlawful parents”.At the press conference, Sisodia said the last line of the pamphlet was a dead giveaway that it was BJP and Gautam Gambhir behind it. “We assure you that even if AAP and Congress join hands in Delhi, they will not win a single seat,” the last line reads.“We never expected Gambhir to stoop so low. This can affect Atishi’s perception in the constituency. Allegations have been levelled against both Atishi and me,” he said.Kejriwal also asked how women can expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in. “Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against,” he tweeted.Rejecting the allegations, the BJP's Mamta Kale said: "Absolutely baseless charges have been levelled against Gautam Gambhir by AAP. AAP has a history of lying and politicizing things."Atishi and Gambhir are embroiled in a bitter battle for the constituency which will go to polls on May 12 in Phase 6. Arvinder Singh Lovely is the Congress candidate on the seat.