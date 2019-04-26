Take the pledge to vote

AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Has Two Voter IDs, Files Criminal Complaint

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi said it is a criminal matter and called for his "immediate disqualification".

April 26, 2019
AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Has Two Voter IDs, Files Criminal Complaint
New Delhi: The AAP Friday claimed that the name of East Delhi BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir figures twice in electoral rolls and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court over the issue.

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi said it is a criminal matter and called for his "immediate disqualification".

"We have filed a criminal complaint in Tis Hazari Court against Gambhir," she said.

She alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has two voter IDs of Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, and he faces upto one year in prison for this offence.

No immediate reaction was available from Gambhir.
