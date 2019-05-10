Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gautam Gambhir Using 'Duplicate' for Campaigning, Claims AAP; Manish Sisodia Shares Photo of Lookalike

Calling it a 'mahamilavat (adulteration)' of the BJP and Congress, Manish Sisodia said that while Gautam Gambhir is seated inside the air-conditioned car, people are garlanding his impersonator Arora.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gautam Gambhir Using 'Duplicate' for Campaigning, Claims AAP; Manish Sisodia Shares Photo of Lookalike
A photo shows BJP's Gautam Gambhir seated inside the car as another candidate, perched on top, appears to campaign at a rally in Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Launching an attack on BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician is using a "duplicate" to campaign for him in order to avoid the heat.

In a Twitter post, the Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that the doppleganger is a Congress leader named Gaurav Arora. Calling it a 'mahamilavat (adulteration)' of the BJP and Congress, Sisodia said while Gambhir is seated inside the air-conditioned car, people are garlanding his impersonator.



The development comes amid an ongoing tussle between the AAP and the BJP over a controversial pamphlet circulated against AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi. On Thursday, Atishi had accused her opponent Gambhir of having distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.

Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and expressed her pain. If men like him (Gambhir) get elected, how would any woman feel safe, she had asked.

Gambhir, who denied the allegation in strong terms and said he would quit politics if the charge is proven, sent a defamation notice through Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi on Friday.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram