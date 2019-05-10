English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gautam Gambhir Using 'Duplicate' for Campaigning, Claims AAP; Manish Sisodia Shares Photo of Lookalike
Calling it a 'mahamilavat (adulteration)' of the BJP and Congress, Manish Sisodia said that while Gautam Gambhir is seated inside the air-conditioned car, people are garlanding his impersonator Arora.
A photo shows BJP's Gautam Gambhir seated inside the car as another candidate, perched on top, appears to campaign at a rally in Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Launching an attack on BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician is using a "duplicate" to campaign for him in order to avoid the heat.
In a Twitter post, the Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that the doppleganger is a Congress leader named Gaurav Arora. Calling it a 'mahamilavat (adulteration)' of the BJP and Congress, Sisodia said while Gambhir is seated inside the air-conditioned car, people are garlanding his impersonator.
The development comes amid an ongoing tussle between the AAP and the BJP over a controversial pamphlet circulated against AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi. On Thursday, Atishi had accused her opponent Gambhir of having distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.
Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and expressed her pain. If men like him (Gambhir) get elected, how would any woman feel safe, she had asked.
Gambhir, who denied the allegation in strong terms and said he would quit politics if the charge is proven, sent a defamation notice through Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi on Friday.
Delhi will go to polls on May 12, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
In a Twitter post, the Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that the doppleganger is a Congress leader named Gaurav Arora. Calling it a 'mahamilavat (adulteration)' of the BJP and Congress, Sisodia said while Gambhir is seated inside the air-conditioned car, people are garlanding his impersonator.
ये कांग्रेस और बीजेपी की महामिलावट है. गौतम गम्भीर ए.सी. गाड़ी में नीचे बैठे है. उन्हें धूप में समस्या है. उनकी जगह उनका हमशक्ल कैंप लगाकर खड़ा है. कार्यकर्ता 'डुप्लीकेट' को गौतम गम्भीर समझकर माला पहना रहे हैं.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 10, 2019
और जो डुप्लीकेट है वो असल में कांग्रेसी नेता है. https://t.co/bT0k0QYVSG
