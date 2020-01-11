Take the pledge to vote

AAP and Congress Colluding with Each Other, May Forge Alliance for Delhi Assembly Polls: Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel, who is a Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP, said the AAP and Congress are on the same page on issues like corruption, protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizen.

January 11, 2020
File photo of BJP MP Vijay Goel.

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress of being hand-in-glove and said the two parties may forge an alliance for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Goel said the AAP and Congress are on the same page on issues like corruption, protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen.

In the run up to the 2013 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed he had 375-page evidence against then Congress government, but all know what action he took after coming to power, Goel, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

In Delhi, the Congress and AAP "instigated riots" on the issue of CAA, Goel said, adding that both parties are misleading the people of Delhi.

Congress's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra has dismissed any possibility of an alliance with the AAP for the assembly polls, asserting his party will win a "clear majority" on its own and form the next government in the city.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results declared on February 11.

