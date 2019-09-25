AAP Announces Candidates for Bypoll to Four Assembly Seats in Punjab

Chandigarh: The main opposition Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced names of its candidates for the upcoming bypoll to four assembly seats in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said four volunteers of the party have been named as candidates for the by-elections.

Gurdhian Singh Multani has been named as candidate from Mukerian seat while Santosh Kumar has been fielded from Phagwara reserve seat, he told reporters here.

Mahinder Singh has been given ticket to contest from Jalalabad and Amandeep Singh Mohi has been named as candidate from Dakha seat, said Mann.

The Sangrur MP said the party will raise several issues including unemployment, farmers' suicides and unkept promises by the Congress led regime in the state during the by-elections.

By-elections to four vacant assembly seats Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian would be held on October 21.

The ruling Congress has already announced candidates for the bypoll while Akali Dal has announced candidate from Dakha seat. It is yet to name a contestant from Jalalabad.

SAD's ally BJP is also yet to announce its candidate from Mukerian and Phagwara assembly segments.

Phagwara and Jalalabad seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs Som Parkash and Sukhbir Singh Badal were elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur parliamentary segments, respectively, in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Dakha seat got vacant after former AAP legislator and noted Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka's resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly speaker last month.

The Mukerian seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi last month.

