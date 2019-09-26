AAP Appoints Sanjay Singh as its In-charge for Delhi Assembly Elections
The Aam Admi Party in its statement said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon.
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed senior leader Sanjay Singh as its in-charge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi. The AAP also appointed its national secretary Pankaj Gupta as the campaign director for the polls, at a meet of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
In a statement, the AAP said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon. "The AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on the basis of the historic performance its elected government, which has changed the face of the national capital and has ensured all round development," it said.
The party said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household of the city in run up to the elections.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Livestream
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- Deepika Padukone Suffers Eye Infection Upon Return from Paris
- Amazon’s New Echo Dot, Echo And Echo Studio Speakers Can Now be Pro-ordered in India