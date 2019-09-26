Take the pledge to vote

AAP Appoints Sanjay Singh as its In-charge for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Admi Party in its statement said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed senior leader Sanjay Singh as its in-charge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi. The AAP also appointed its national secretary Pankaj Gupta as the campaign director for the polls, at a meet of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement, the AAP said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon. "The AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on the basis of the historic performance its elected government, which has changed the face of the national capital and has ensured all round development," it said.

The party said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household of the city in run up to the elections.

