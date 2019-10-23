Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AAP Asks CPCB to 'Take a Leaf Out' of Arvind Kejriwal's Book on How to Tackle Pollution

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's daily air quality bulletin, Varanasi recorded the high level of pollution at an AQI of 276 which falls in the poor category on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AAP Asks CPCB to 'Take a Leaf Out' of Arvind Kejriwal's Book on How to Tackle Pollution
AAP leaders address the media. (File photo) (Image: AAP/Twitter)

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday asked the apex anti-pollution body CPCB to "take a leaf out" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's book on how to tackle pollution in cities like Varanasi, the prime minister's constituency, that recorded high levels of pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's daily air quality bulletin, Varanasi recorded the high level of pollution at an AQI of 276 which falls in the poor category on Tuesday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In a letter to CPCB chairperson SPS Parihar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, "It is distressing to note that PM's own parliamentary constituency should suffer from apathy, inefficient governance and ineffective policies that have led it to the national hall of shame".

Chadha advised CPCB to "take a leaf out" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's book on how to tackle pollution in cities like Varanasi.

"I am sure the CPCB's concerns are at par if not more for the people of Varanasi as for the people of Delhi and you will find it timely to hold the erring parties accountable," Chadha said, taking a dig at the CPCB.

AAP has been blaming government agencies like CPCB and SAFAR for holding people of Delhi responsible for increasing pollution in the national capital by saying that local factors contribute more to pollution than stubble burning from surrounding states.

"We recognise that air pollution doesn't understand or limit itself along state territorial boundaries and there are internal and external factors contributing to air pollution levels. It must

be noted that the people of a landlocked Delhi are facing the brunt of complete apathy on the part of neighbouring state governments," he said.

"The courage or the willingness to curb stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi has been absent," he added.

The Delhi government has been claiming that the pollution in the national capital has reduced by 25 per cent due to its schemes like odd even, real time monitoring of air quality and hotspot monitoring among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram