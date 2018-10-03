AAP Asks Punjab MLAs to Find 'Clean' Candidates for 2019 Elections

The AAP leadership in Delhi Tuesday asked its MLAs in Punjab to start looking for potential candidates "with a clean image" for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.In a meeting in the national capital, under the chairmanship of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, senior leaders of the party discussed several issues, including its preparation for the 2019 polls, reaching out to former leaders.However,the eight dissident MLAs led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira stayed away from the meeting.The meeting was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and the party's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia."We have been asked to look for suitable candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha elections," AAP legislator from Sunam, Aman Arora, said."We will look for candidates with good character and a clean image, and it will be the main criteria for shortlisting a candidate," he said.These candidates can be from among volunteers, senior leaders, those who are contributing to the cause of Punjab and are connected with the people and working for them, Arora said.In 2014, the AAP had won four out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.In the meeting, it was also pointed out that people were angry with the Congress government in Punjab for its alleged failure in honouring its poll promises.The SAD has already been rejected by the people, Arora said.On the issue of persuading the Khaira group, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said efforts were being made to convince them to come together and fight for Punjab."We have been telling them to fight for Punjab by being united. If they (Khaira group) do not want it, then we cannot do anything, said Mann.He described Tuesday's meeting as routine.The faction ridden AAP had earlier approached former leaders like Sucha Singh Chhotepur to bring them back in party fold.