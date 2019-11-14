Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Blames Centre for Not Taking Concrete Steps Despite SC Direction as Toxic Smog Engulfs Delhi Again

The air quality remained in the severe category on Thursday and the Delhi-NCR region shrouded by a thick layer of toxic smog.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
AAP Blames Centre for Not Taking Concrete Steps Despite SC Direction as Toxic Smog Engulfs Delhi Again
Tourists wear anti-pollution masks amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to 'severe' category, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: As the air quality in Delhi again deteriorated to alarming levels, the AAP on Thursday hit out at the Centre for not taking "concrete steps" to tackle pollution despite a Supreme Court direction to expedite deliberations to find a permanent solution to the problem.

The air quality remained in the severe category on Thursday and the Delhi-NCR region shrouded by a thick layer of toxic smog. It neared the "emergency" level for the second time in a fortnight on Wednesday due to raging farm fires in neighbouring states and unfavourable weather.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is trying to "politicise" a sensitive issue like pollution and the Centre is not taking concrete steps to tackle the issue.

"The BJP, on the other hand, is trying to increase the pollution in the national capital. I think it is time that the Centre clarifies why no concrete steps are being taken despite the Supreme Court's direction," Singh told reporters.

He claimed that a meeting on pollution held by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar was not attended by state environment ministers of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

"I request these ministers to show some seriousness towards the sensitive issue. Just to portray AAP in bad light, you are putting people at risk not only in Delhi but also in Punjab and Haryana who are suffering due to pollution by stubble burning," he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to explore the feasibility of a hydrogen-based Japanese technology as a permanent solution to the air pollution in the NCR region and other parts of north India.

The court directed the Centre to expedite the deliberations on the issue and come before the court with its findings on December 3.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

