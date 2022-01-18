AAP Chief Kejriwal Attacks Punjab CM Channi Over Illegal Sand Mining Following ED Raids

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over illegal sand mining following ED raids at several places, including the premises of a person said to be a relative of the chief minister. It is sad that a relative of chief minister is being raided for (illegal) sand mining, said Kejriwal after landing at the airport here.

He said AAP leader Raghav Chadha had even shown how illegal sand mining was taking place in Channi’s own assembly constituency — Chamkaur Sahib. “Despite uncovering it, the chief minister did not take action and even tried to justify it. It is clear that he (CM) and his family are involved in illegal sand mining. What can be expected for Punjab’s future from a person whose family is involved in illegal mining," he said.

“We have been repeatedly saying that in his (Channi) cabinet, there are people who are involved in illegal sand mining and Channi sahab himself is giving patronage to them," alleged Kejriwal.

“Why Channi sahab did not throw them out from the cabinet? Why he kept them in the cabinet," he asked. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab as part of a money laundering probe against the ‘sand mafia’ and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

They said at least 10-12 locations in the state, including in Chandigarh and Mohali, are being covered by the officials of the central agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Premises linked to a person identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Honey are also being covered. He is stated to be a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Opposition parties have earlier linked Channi with the dealings of Singh which the former had denied.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.