AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal Vindicated in May 2017 Bribery Case
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, citing a report from a leading national daily, said sources within the Central Bureau of Investigation were suggesting that Kejriwal was given a clean chit in the case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed the party’s leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was vindicated in the May 2017 bribery case. Over a year ago, a former minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet, Kapil Mishra, had alleged the day after being sacked from the Delhi cabinet, that he had seen the Chief Minister accept a bribe of Rs 2 crore.
This information, he said, has vindicated the AAP and its leader.
“On May 6, 2017, Kapil Mishra was sacked from the Delhi cabinet. On May 7, the very day after being removed from office, Kapil Mishra claimed that he saw the Chief Minister accept Rs 2 crore cash from (state cabinet minister) Satyendra Jain on May 5. He claimed that when he asked what the money was for, the CM said this happens in politics,” Bhardwaj said.
In response to those allegations, AAP had asked him some “basic questions”, which it claimed he had failed to answer.
“All we asked Kapil Mishra what time he saw this (bribe changing hands). Because Kapil Mishra did not even come to the CM's House on that day. If he had, we would have the CCTV footage of him entering the CM’s house. He was asked the same question by some journalists, to which he said he won't tell anyone but will only tell the CBI. We saw the CCTV footage multiple times but couldn't see him.”
He added, “He even went to the Lokayukta but told them that he will only give proof to the CBI. But CBI said there was no proof whatsoever against the CM. This once again proves that we are running an honest government in Delhi.”
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
