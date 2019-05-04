'Attack on Delhi & Its Mandate': AAP Claims Conspiracy After Arvind Kejriwal Slapped At Roadshow

Its not an attack on @ArvindKejriwal. Its an attack on Delhi and its mandate.



The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to @BJP4India on 12th of May. #BJPScaredOfKejriwal — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 4, 2019

क्या मोदी और अमित शाह अब केजरीवाल की हत्या करवाना चाहते हैं?

5 साल सारी ताक़त लगाकर जिसका मनोबल नहीं तोड़ सके, चुनाव में नहीं हरा सके..अब उसे रास्ते से इस तरह हटाना चाहते हो कायरो!



ये केजरीवाल ही तुम्हारा काल है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 4, 2019

Today’s attack on @ArvindKejriwal is an indicator of levels to which BJP can stoop! They did the same thing before 2015 Delhi elections. In 2015, AAP won 67/70 seats and these attacks by BJP will ensure that AAP gets 7/7 seats in Delhi! #BJPScaredOfKejriwal — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 4, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar in New Delhi constituency.Police said the man has been taken into the custody and an investigation into the matter is underway.Kejriwal was on top of an open jeep when a man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him. DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said the man has been identified as Suresh, 33, and he deals in spare parts in Kailash Park.The Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet said that the incident was not just an assault on Kejriwal but also an attack on Delhi and its mandate.Condemning the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Minister Sisodia criticised the central government. "Do (PM Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah now want to assassinate Kejriwal?" he asked in a tweet.AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the ensuring the safety of the Delhi chief minister came under the ambit of the central government."The Delhi Chief Minister's security is under the Modi government, but Arvind Kejriwal is the most unsafe person in the city. Is there a conspiracy behind such attacks?" he asked.The party's Lok Sabha candidate Atishi said the attack indicated the level to which the BJP could fall.