Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Attack on Delhi & Its Mandate': AAP Claims Conspiracy After Arvind Kejriwal Slapped At Roadshow

According to the police, the man has been identified as 33-year-old Suresh, who deals in spare parts and lives in Kailash Park.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Attack on Delhi & Its Mandate': AAP Claims Conspiracy After Arvind Kejriwal Slapped At Roadshow
A grab shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slapped at a rally in Delhi on Saturday.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar in New Delhi constituency.

Police said the man has been taken into the custody and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Kejriwal was on top of an open jeep when a man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him. DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said the man has been identified as Suresh, 33, and he deals in spare parts in Kailash Park.

The Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet said that the incident was not just an assault on Kejriwal but also an attack on Delhi and its mandate.




Condemning the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Minister Sisodia criticised the central government. "Do (PM Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah now want to assassinate Kejriwal?" he asked in a tweet.




AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the ensuring the safety of the Delhi chief minister came under the ambit of the central government.

"The Delhi Chief Minister's security is under the Modi government, but Arvind Kejriwal is the most unsafe person in the city. Is there a conspiracy behind such attacks?" he asked.




The party's Lok Sabha candidate Atishi said the attack indicated the level to which the BJP could fall.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram