'Attack on Delhi & Its Mandate': AAP Claims Conspiracy After Arvind Kejriwal Slapped At Roadshow
According to the police, the man has been identified as 33-year-old Suresh, who deals in spare parts and lives in Kailash Park.
A grab shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slapped at a rally in Delhi on Saturday.
Police said the man has been taken into the custody and an investigation into the matter is underway.
Kejriwal was on top of an open jeep when a man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him. DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said the man has been identified as Suresh, 33, and he deals in spare parts in Kailash Park.
The Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet said that the incident was not just an assault on Kejriwal but also an attack on Delhi and its mandate.
Its not an attack on @ArvindKejriwal. Its an attack on Delhi and its mandate.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 4, 2019
The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to @BJP4India on 12th of May. #BJPScaredOfKejriwal
Condemning the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Minister Sisodia criticised the central government. "Do (PM Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah now want to assassinate Kejriwal?" he asked in a tweet.
क्या मोदी और अमित शाह अब केजरीवाल की हत्या करवाना चाहते हैं?— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 4, 2019
5 साल सारी ताक़त लगाकर जिसका मनोबल नहीं तोड़ सके, चुनाव में नहीं हरा सके..अब उसे रास्ते से इस तरह हटाना चाहते हो कायरो!
ये केजरीवाल ही तुम्हारा काल है.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the ensuring the safety of the Delhi chief minister came under the ambit of the central government.
"The Delhi Chief Minister's security is under the Modi government, but Arvind Kejriwal is the most unsafe person in the city. Is there a conspiracy behind such attacks?" he asked.
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा मोदी सरकार के अधीन है लेकिन @ArvindKejriwal का जीवन सबसे असुरक्षित है बार बार हमला और फिर पुलिस का रोना क्या साज़िश है इसके पीछे? हिम्मत है तो सामने आकर वार करो दूसरों को हथियार बनाकर नही। https://t.co/9rE9QNFZzq— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 4, 2019
The party's Lok Sabha candidate Atishi said the attack indicated the level to which the BJP could fall.
Today’s attack on @ArvindKejriwal is an indicator of levels to which BJP can stoop! They did the same thing before 2015 Delhi elections. In 2015, AAP won 67/70 seats and these attacks by BJP will ensure that AAP gets 7/7 seats in Delhi! #BJPScaredOfKejriwal— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 4, 2019
