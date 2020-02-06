Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AAP Complains to EC Against BJP MPs Staying in Constituencies Beyond 6 pm

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has filed a complaint regarding the news that many BJP parliamentarians are staying at different constituencies whereas 'they should leave after 6 p.m.'

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AAP Complains to EC Against BJP MPs Staying in Constituencies Beyond 6 pm
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stationing its MPs at various constituencies beyond 6 p.m., even as the campaigning for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election ended in the evening.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has filed a complaint regarding the news that many BJP parliamentarians are staying at different constituencies whereas "they should leave after 6 p.m."

He said it has been reported that 240 MPs of the BJP will be staying in different assembly constituencies from February 4 to 8.

"This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct as after election campaign ends at 6 p.m. today no MP, Cabinet Minister, can stay in Delhi, unless he is a resident of Delhi. In this regard, we have met Election Commission and complained to them and requested them to ask these people to not to stay in Delhi."

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the votes would be counted on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram