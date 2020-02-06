AAP Complains to EC Against BJP MPs Staying in Constituencies Beyond 6 pm

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stationing its MPs at various constituencies beyond 6 p.m., even as the campaigning for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election ended in the evening.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has filed a complaint regarding the news that many BJP parliamentarians are staying at different constituencies whereas "they should leave after 6 p.m."

He said it has been reported that 240 MPs of the BJP will be staying in different assembly constituencies from February 4 to 8.

"This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct as after election campaign ends at 6 p.m. today no MP, Cabinet Minister, can stay in Delhi, unless he is a resident of Delhi. In this regard, we have met Election Commission and complained to them and requested them to ask these people to not to stay in Delhi."

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the votes would be counted on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.