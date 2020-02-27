Take the pledge to vote

AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Made 'Advance Preparations' for Violence in Delhi, Alleges Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged that the recovery of petrol bombs, bags of stones, acid pouches and other items from Hussain's house have exposed a 'well planned conspiracy' behind the riots.

Updated:February 27, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday sought to corner the AAP as its councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged role in the violence in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area came under the scanner, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said no rioter, whichever party they belong to, should be spared.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged that the recovery of petrol bombs, bags of stones, acid pouches and other items from Hussain's house have exposed a "well planned conspiracy" behind the riots.

The violence in parts of north east Delhi in the past few days, has so far led to the deaths of 34 people and injuries to over 200, besides widespread damage to private property, including vehicles, houses and shops.

"The AAP councillor had made advance preparations for violence in Delhi, but the AAP is trying to cover it up. The double standard of the AAP is exposed before the people," Tiwari alleged.

Hussain denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder, saying these are "baseless accusations".

He called for an impartial probe into the incident and said action should be taken against the guilty. "It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convener, in a press conference said no rioter, whichever party they belong to, should be spared. "If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.

Tiwari said that Hussain's mobile phone should be confiscated and examined.

"The AAP has been accusing the Delhi Police of failing to stop the violence in the city, but is now saving its own party councillor who has been accused of spreading violence," he said.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said the chief minister was maintaining silence over the issue.

"A (public) representative is accused of throwing the body of IB jawan Ankit Sharma in a nallah, sheltering rioters and throwing petrol bombs. If this is proved, Tahir Hussain will not be forgiven either by the people or the law and God. Mr Arvind Kejriwal your silence is deafening," Gambhir said in a tweet in Hindi.

