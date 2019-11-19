Take the pledge to vote

AAP Dares Paswan to Get Delhi Tap Water Tested by Neutral Agency

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already challenged the findings of the Consumer Affairs Ministry-controlled BIS and has insisted that the water supplied by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is safe.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Raising doubts over the report of a central agency on tap water in Delhi, senior Aam Aadmi party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has dared Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to engage an independent agency for testing the water quality, claiming that the Jal Shakti ministry, another central government department, had endorsed the quality standards of piped water supplied in Delhi.

A Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report recently found water samples taken from Delhi and several other cities failing on multiple quality parameters.

The BIS comes under Consumer Affairs Ministry headed by Ram Vilas Paswan.

Speaking to IANS, the AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the Jal Shakti ministry had endorsed the quality standards of piped water supplied in Delhi.

"We are ready for getting the piped water tested by any independent agency. The fact that Consumer Affairs ministry report contradicts that of Jal Shakti ministry proves that the former's report is doubtful," Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already challenged the findings of the Consumer Affairs Ministry-controlled BIS and has insisted that the water supplied by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is safe.

