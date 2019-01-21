English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Decides Against Contesting in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha Polls
The party will fight Lok Sabha polls in four states - Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa. But the party decided against contesting in Maharashtra but remains open to fielding for a few seats.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said "as of now" it has decided not to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
The party will fight Lok Sabha polls in four states - Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa. But, it has decided not to
contest in Maharashtra, AAP's national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon told PTI on Monday.
"As of now, we are not contesting any seat in Maharashtra, but the party may take a view on a few seats if
we feel it will help defeat the BJP," she said.
The party wants to save democracy from the "clutches" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah,
so "we will devote all our strength on the seats where we are certain we can defeat them," Menon said.
However, former AAP leader Mayank Gandhi said the decision shows the party is "dead" in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats - the second highest number after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 parliamentary constituencies.
"Encouraging the worst kind of leadership at the behest of volunteers destroyed AAP's ethos and soul. Only
self-seeking people are left in the party now," he claimed.
Gandhi said if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which rules the Delhi Assembly, contests in Maharashtra, it may not
even get a few thousand votes and become a "laughing stock".
Notably, the party had drawn a blank in the state in the 2014 general elections.
Dissident AAP leader Ravi Srivastava, who was one of its founder members, said the party's position in Maharashtra
was quite "weak", so it was a wise decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
"The AAP fared very badly in the recent Assembly polls in Hindi heartland states. It couldn't garner more than the
NOTA (none of the above option for voters) votes polled.
The party has miserably failed to expand its base outside Delhi and even its MPs and MLAs are quitting. So, it is a wise decision," he said.
Since the last two years, AAP has suffered a setback in Maharashtra after its prominent leaders like Mayank Gandhi
and Anjali Damania left the party.
Its state executive committee was also disbanded sometime back.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The party will fight Lok Sabha polls in four states - Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa. But, it has decided not to
contest in Maharashtra, AAP's national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon told PTI on Monday.
"As of now, we are not contesting any seat in Maharashtra, but the party may take a view on a few seats if
we feel it will help defeat the BJP," she said.
The party wants to save democracy from the "clutches" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah,
so "we will devote all our strength on the seats where we are certain we can defeat them," Menon said.
However, former AAP leader Mayank Gandhi said the decision shows the party is "dead" in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats - the second highest number after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 parliamentary constituencies.
"Encouraging the worst kind of leadership at the behest of volunteers destroyed AAP's ethos and soul. Only
self-seeking people are left in the party now," he claimed.
Gandhi said if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which rules the Delhi Assembly, contests in Maharashtra, it may not
even get a few thousand votes and become a "laughing stock".
Notably, the party had drawn a blank in the state in the 2014 general elections.
Dissident AAP leader Ravi Srivastava, who was one of its founder members, said the party's position in Maharashtra
was quite "weak", so it was a wise decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
"The AAP fared very badly in the recent Assembly polls in Hindi heartland states. It couldn't garner more than the
NOTA (none of the above option for voters) votes polled.
The party has miserably failed to expand its base outside Delhi and even its MPs and MLAs are quitting. So, it is a wise decision," he said.
Since the last two years, AAP has suffered a setback in Maharashtra after its prominent leaders like Mayank Gandhi
and Anjali Damania left the party.
Its state executive committee was also disbanded sometime back.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and More Coming in Future Updates
- 'Uri' BO Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Becomes First Blockbuster of 2019, Joins Rs 100-Cr Club
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Rafael Nadal Wary of 'Dangerous' Giant-killer Tiafoe After Berdych Rout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results