English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Delegation Meets Chief Election Commissioner, Seeks Action Against PM Modi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Modi has crossed the expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh by a candidate for his road-show in Varanasi and sought action against him.
The AAP delegation included Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (in pic) and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: An AAP delegation on Wednesday met the chief election commissioner and submitted a detailed memorandum about alleged gross malpractices by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaign in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Modi has crossed the expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh by a candidate for his road-show in Varanasi and sought action against him.
The AAP delegation included Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.
In a letter to the election officer of Varanasi, Singh has claimed that a total expenditure of Rs 1.27 crore was incurred for the road-show on Thursday.
Giving the break-up, Singh said the expenses incurred on the private jets used by various BJP leaders to reach Varanasi were Rs 64 lakh.
"Over 100 BJP leaders took commercial flights to reach Varanasi at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. The hotel expenses were around Rs 8 lakh, while the expenditure on vehicles was Rs 6 lakh," Singh has said in the letter.
Besides, Rs 5 lakh were spent on food, Rs 5 lakh on poll accessories, Rs 2 lakh each on social media campaign, sound system and stage, the AAP leader has claimed. He has also mentioned that Rs 20 lakh were spent to ferry BJP workers by train.
The AAP sought an inquiry in the matter and follow-up action.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Modi has crossed the expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh by a candidate for his road-show in Varanasi and sought action against him.
The AAP delegation included Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.
In a letter to the election officer of Varanasi, Singh has claimed that a total expenditure of Rs 1.27 crore was incurred for the road-show on Thursday.
Giving the break-up, Singh said the expenses incurred on the private jets used by various BJP leaders to reach Varanasi were Rs 64 lakh.
"Over 100 BJP leaders took commercial flights to reach Varanasi at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. The hotel expenses were around Rs 8 lakh, while the expenditure on vehicles was Rs 6 lakh," Singh has said in the letter.
Besides, Rs 5 lakh were spent on food, Rs 5 lakh on poll accessories, Rs 2 lakh each on social media campaign, sound system and stage, the AAP leader has claimed. He has also mentioned that Rs 20 lakh were spent to ferry BJP workers by train.
The AAP sought an inquiry in the matter and follow-up action.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
- Tendulkar Admits He is No 'Match' to Piers Morgan
- Twitter Responds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Departure from IPL With No Mercy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results