AAP Delegation Meets Chief Election Commissioner, Seeks Action Against PM Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Modi has crossed the expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh by a candidate for his road-show in Varanasi and sought action against him.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
The AAP delegation included Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (in pic) and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.
New Delhi: An AAP delegation on Wednesday met the chief election commissioner and submitted a detailed memorandum about alleged gross malpractices by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaign in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Modi has crossed the expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh by a candidate for his road-show in Varanasi and sought action against him.

The AAP delegation included Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

In a letter to the election officer of Varanasi, Singh has claimed that a total expenditure of Rs 1.27 crore was incurred for the road-show on Thursday.

Giving the break-up, Singh said the expenses incurred on the private jets used by various BJP leaders to reach Varanasi were Rs 64 lakh.

"Over 100 BJP leaders took commercial flights to reach Varanasi at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. The hotel expenses were around Rs 8 lakh, while the expenditure on vehicles was Rs 6 lakh," Singh has said in the letter.

Besides, Rs 5 lakh were spent on food, Rs 5 lakh on poll accessories, Rs 2 lakh each on social media campaign, sound system and stage, the AAP leader has claimed. He has also mentioned that Rs 20 lakh were spent to ferry BJP workers by train.

The AAP sought an inquiry in the matter and follow-up action.
