AAP Demands Campaign Ban on Yogi Adityanath in Delhi Over 'Provocative' Speeches
The UP CM had alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are raising slogans of 'azadi' and protesting at Shaheen Bagh.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.
Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.
"If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.
