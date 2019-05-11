Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AAP Dropped Anna Hazare Like a 'Hot Potato' After Coming to Power: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar showed a purported video of Anna Hazare, in which the activist claimed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal after coming to power has not once met him.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AAP Dropped Anna Hazare Like a 'Hot Potato' After Coming to Power: Prakash Javadekar
New Delhi: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of dropping anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare like a "hot potato" after coming to power.

A day ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Javadekar showed a purported video of Hazare, in which the activist claimed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal after coming to power has not once met him.

Hazare, in the video, can also be heard saying that "power and money can make people do anything. Earlier (during the anti-corruption movement) he (Kejriwal) used to say that he will not take salary. His mind has distracted since he got power."

The AAP emerged from Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011, but when they got power "they dropped Hazare like a hot potato", Javadekar alleged.

In late 2012, Kejriwal and a number of other leaders of the movement announced the formation of the AAP to fight the 2013 Delhi assembly elections, but Hazare decided not to join them.
Javadekar also sought an answer from Kejriwal on claims of AAP West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's son who said the AAP supremo sold the seat for Rs 6 crore to his father.

"Today, the AAP and Kejriwal need to answer. His (Jakhar's) son has alleged that Rs 6 crore was paid for getting the ticket and similar charges were levelled during the Rajya Sabha elections. Kejriwal cannot remain silent, he has to answer," he said.

The Union HRD minister also sought an apology from Kejriwal for blaming the BJP for an attack on him during a roadshow.

"Everytime he (Kejriwal) gets attacked he blames the BJP, but it turns out that the man behind the attack comes from his own party. So these are the dramatics that he engages into.He should apologise to the BJP," he said.

Javadekar also questioned the silence of Kejriwal over the recent controversy surrounding Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "so what" remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"The whole country condemned the comments of Pitroda but he remains silent on the issue," he said.

Javadekar was joined by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari in attacking Kejriwal, who said he worries about the safety of Jakhar's son.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram