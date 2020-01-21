Take the pledge to vote

AAP Drops Jitender Singh Tomar from Tri Nagar Constituency, Gives Ticket to His Wife

The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

January 21, 2020
New Delhi: Former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat.

The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

"I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed," the former Delhi law minister said.

Preeti Tomar filed her nomination papers for the polls on Monday.

Election to the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

The move comes a day after a Delhi BJP delegation on Monday met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation Tomar's nomination from the Trinagar Assembly seat.

The Delhi High Court on Friday held as "void" the election of Tomar to the legislative assembly in 2015 polls for furnishing false information of his educational qualification in the nomination papers.

The BJP delegation, including party's co-incharge for Assembly elections and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, met the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Puri said the AAP has made a mockery of peoples' trust by fielding Tomar and other party leaders who were facing serious charges.

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said Tomar was made the Law Minister of Delhi government in 2015 and was later arrested in a fake degree case.

"Tomar had to resign from the post of Law Minister and still the AAP has given ticket to Tomar again for Assembly elections and proved that this party prefers 'tainted' leaders," Goel said.

Voting for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will take place on February 8. Results will be declared on February 11.

