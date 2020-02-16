Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Expansion Plan: Party to Connect with 1 Crore People during Month-long Nationwide Campaign

After a meeting with state office bearers at the chief minister's residence, senior party leader Gopal Rai said, "It has been decided that work would be done on three things."

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: As part of its expansion plan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a campaign from February 23 to March 23 in all states to connect with one crore people, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

Rai after a meeting with state office bearers at the chief minister's residence here said "it has been decided that work would be done on three things."

"First, the state units will start Rastriya Nirman campaign from February 23 to March 23, they will run it in all states and under it volunteers will hold meetings and their target is to connect one crore people with the party," he said.

"Secondly, they will also run a poster abhiyan and thirdly, all state office bearers have been asked to hold press conferences on a daily basis to highlight the work of the Delhi government," Rai added.

The meeting was attended by the party's representatives from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Karnataka among others.

