AAP Files Complaint with Chief Electoral Officer against Delhi Congress Over 'Morphed' Video
The complaint said the video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on January 12. The video has said it is not 'Kejriwal', it is 'Kejri-well'.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (Delhi) about a "morphed" video shared from the official Twitter handle of Delhi Congress "disparaging" the party.
The complaint said the video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on January 12.
The video has said it is not "Kejriwal", it is "Kejri-well". The video urged people to use their mind before voting.
