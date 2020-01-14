AAP Files Complaint with Chief Electoral Officer against Delhi Congress Over 'Morphed' Video

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (Delhi) about a "morphed" video shared from the official Twitter handle of Delhi Congress "disparaging" the party.

The complaint said the video was uploaded by the Delhi Congress on January 12.

The video has said it is not "Kejriwal", it is "Kejri-well". The video urged people to use their mind before voting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.