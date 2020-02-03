Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Finding it Difficult to Counter BJP on Shaheen Bagh Issue, Says Anurag Thakur

Several AAP leaders joined the BJP on Monday after which Anurag Thakur said their decision came after having seen through AAP's hollow promises to Delhi residents in the form of dilapidated state of roads, community centres, toilets, schools and hospitals infrastructure.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
AAP Finding it Difficult to Counter BJP on Shaheen Bagh Issue, Says Anurag Thakur
Anurag Singh Thakur.

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur welcomed several AAP leaders who joined the BJP on Monday, saying this was a blow to the party's top leadership which was struggling to counter the saffron party on the Shaheen Bagh issue.

AAP's Rohini Vidhan Sabha president Jai Kumar Bansal its municipal councillor from Narela Sandeep Sherawat, its president of Gramin Morcha from North West Delhi Anil Sherawat and presidents of different blocks joined the BJP on Monday.

Thakur said these leaders decided to join the BJP after having seen through AAP's hollow promises to Delhi residents in the form of dilapidated state of roads, community centres, toilets, schools and hospitals infrastructure.

His office said in a statement that Thakur claimed these leaders are refusing to stand with AAP, the party which is a part of the Tukde-Tukde' gang.

He alleged that the party wished to see India divided and it opposed the welfare of citizens by opposing the amended citizenship act.

