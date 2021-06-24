AAP Gears Up for 2022 Polls With 'UP Jodo Abhiyan' to Enroll 1 Crore Members

The Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to contest the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh with full might as the party intensifies its preparations on ground. The party on Wednesday announced its decision to enroll 1 crore people of the state under the ‘UP Jodo Abhiyan’ from July 8 to strengthen its organisation further.

Addressing a press conference in state capital Lucknow on Wednesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The popularity and trust in Delhi’s Kejriwal model is increasing day by day in Uttar Pradesh as well. We are launching a membership drive as ‘UP Jodo’ campaign from July 8 to August 8 during which we aim to enroll one crore people with the party. To fulfill this goal, a target has been set to enroll 25,000 people from each assembly of Uttar Pradesh as the members of the party. For this, workers will organise camps in villages. This membership drive to join the Aam Aadmi Party will be free, not a single penny will be taken.”

Speaking further on the issue and giving more details about his ambitious and mega membership drive, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, “Separate numbers will be issued for becoming a member of Aam Aadmi Party in 403 assembly constituencies. Before the launch of the membership campaign, wall writing will be done for the promotion of Aam Aadmi Party’s membership campaign from June 25 to July 8. In every Vidhan Sabha, the data of members gathered from missed calls and receipts will be maintained. After contacting them, not only will they be given the responsibility of booth, sector, block and assembly, but through this, information about the Kejriwal model of Delhi and the achievements of the Kejriwal government will be conveyed to the people of the state.”

AAP’s UP state president and ‘UP Jodo Abhiyan’ director Sabhajit Singh further informed that the top leaders of the party will be appointed as zone in-charge in various zones created to connect 1 crore people with the party in UP. Along with this, one campaign in-charge will also be appointed in all 403 assemblies to connect 25,000 people with the party.

