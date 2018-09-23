English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Gears up to Contest All 230 Assembly Seats in MP
The AAP, formed on November 2012, did not contest the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Indore: In a bid to emerge as the third force in the year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to fight on all 230 seats with 80 per cent tickets earmarked for new faces, a senior party functionary said on Sunday.
The AAP, formed on November 2012, did not contest the 2013 MP Assembly polls.
Its outing in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was forgettable with the party losing all 29 seats and most of its candidates forfeiting their deposits.
"We will give tickets in the forthcoming MP Assembly polls to 80 per cent new faces including ex-army men, engineers, managers, doctors and young professionals. People have grown sick of the old faces of other parties," AAP's chief ministerial candidate and state president Alok Agrawal said Sunday.
He said that the party has so far picked 119 nominees for the state polls.
"AAP stands a bright chance to emerge as the third force in MP given that a strong anti-incumbency wave is at work against the BJP, ruling the state since the last 15 years, and the Congress was not in a position to be an alternative," Agrawal said.
Agrawal claimed that the ruling BJP had failed on all counts, alleging that corruption, and problem of malnourishment in children was rampant.
He denied that his party did not have a strong organisational base to take on the BJP and the Congress."We have a booth committee and are going to reach out to voters with a door-to-door contact programme," he added.
The AAP, formed on November 2012, did not contest the 2013 MP Assembly polls.
Its outing in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was forgettable with the party losing all 29 seats and most of its candidates forfeiting their deposits.
"We will give tickets in the forthcoming MP Assembly polls to 80 per cent new faces including ex-army men, engineers, managers, doctors and young professionals. People have grown sick of the old faces of other parties," AAP's chief ministerial candidate and state president Alok Agrawal said Sunday.
He said that the party has so far picked 119 nominees for the state polls.
"AAP stands a bright chance to emerge as the third force in MP given that a strong anti-incumbency wave is at work against the BJP, ruling the state since the last 15 years, and the Congress was not in a position to be an alternative," Agrawal said.
Agrawal claimed that the ruling BJP had failed on all counts, alleging that corruption, and problem of malnourishment in children was rampant.
He denied that his party did not have a strong organisational base to take on the BJP and the Congress."We have a booth committee and are going to reach out to voters with a door-to-door contact programme," he added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
- Is $1,100 Too Much For an iPhone? Get an Older One For Less?
- 'Now Everyday is Daughters Day': Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares First Photo of Baby Nurvi
- Watch: Chinese Biker Tosses Trash Back into Car. Is This What Indians Should Be Doing?
- Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's First Look as Quirky Firangi Unveiled; Watch video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...