Arvind Kejriwal Says Congress Has Said No to AAP's Fresh Offer of Alliance in 3 States

The Congress has refused to form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the two parties are not in talks with each other, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.His statement came after the Aam Aadmi Party made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, with the former demanding five seats in the national capital, sources said.AAP leader Sanjay Singh discussed the proposal with NCP president Sharad Pawar, who stepped in to bring the parties together on Tuesday. According to the sources, the AAP wanted to contest on three seats in Punjab, two in Haryana and five in Delhi."We have learnt that the party is also willing to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi," sources had said. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said all the parties must forgo their petty difference and unite against BJP if the country and its institutions have to survive.However, soon after, Kejriwal said the Congress has refused to form an alliance with the AAP. Talking to reporters, he claimed media reports stating that talks between the AAP and the Congress had been finalised were planted by the grand old party.Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai earlier told reporters there would be no alliance with the Congress and that his party would contest the polls on the slogan of 'Poorna Rajya Banao Jhadu ka Button Dabao', essentially telling people that the national capital will get full statehood if they vote for the AAP.The back and forth over AAP-Congress alliance in the national capital continued on Tuesday, with the city's ruling party saying it would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone, while the Opposition said it was mulling options for forging a partnership.AICC general secretary in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko said he was in consultation with Congress party leaders in Delhi on the possibilities of forging an alliance with AAP."The Congress Working Committee has decided to align with like-minded parties across the country to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. I hope Delhi Congress leaders also go by this sentiment and decide on an alliance with AAP, but a final decision will be taken by the Congress president very soon," Chacko told PTI.However, his views are at variance with Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, who has made it clear that aligning with AAP will not be in the party's interests.Rai also said his party would kick-start its campaign on March 23 and plans to organise 280 'jan sabhas' by April 30. The AAP has divided its campaign into two phases. The first phase will take place from March 23 to April 7, wherein Kejriwal will hold 35 'jan sabhas'. The second phase will be held from April 8 to April 30.