Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AAP Gives Services to People Instead of Indulging in Corruption, Says Kejriwal

The AAP has been claiming the BJP is against the Delhi government's pro-people policies, and if the saffron party is voted to power in the upcoming polls then it would stop all these policies.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AAP Gives Services to People Instead of Indulging in Corruption, Says Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) serves the public instead of indulging in corruption, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed rival BJP for opposing his government's policies of providing free services to residents of the national capital.

"BJP is opposing free electricity, water, education, medicine, bus travel in Delhi. We have given these facilities to the people of Delhi by saving the money which would have been siphoned off in corruption.

"My question to the BJP is - Is it okay to steal the money of the public or is it okay to stop the theft and give the people free facilities with that money?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The AAP has been claiming that BJP is against the Delhi government's pro-people policies, and if the saffron party is voted to power in next month's assembly polls then it would stop all these policies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram