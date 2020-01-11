AAP Gives Services to People Instead of Indulging in Corruption, Says Kejriwal
The AAP has been claiming the BJP is against the Delhi government's pro-people policies, and if the saffron party is voted to power in the upcoming polls then it would stop all these policies.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) serves the public instead of indulging in corruption, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed rival BJP for opposing his government's policies of providing free services to residents of the national capital.
"BJP is opposing free electricity, water, education, medicine, bus travel in Delhi. We have given these facilities to the people of Delhi by saving the money which would have been siphoned off in corruption.
"My question to the BJP is - Is it okay to steal the money of the public or is it okay to stop the theft and give the people free facilities with that money?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The AAP has been claiming that BJP is against the Delhi government's pro-people policies, and if the saffron party is voted to power in next month's assembly polls then it would stop all these policies.
