AAP Govt Calls One-day Special Session of Delhi Assembly on 'Misappropriation of Rs 2400 Crore' in Civic Body

File photo of Delhi Assembly.

Leaders of the ruling AAP have sharpened attack on the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) over the alleged misappropriation of funds ahead of civic polls due in 2022.

The AAP government has called a one-day special session of the Assembly on Thursday to discuss alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Tuesday, "A special session of Delhi Assembly on misappropriation of Rs 2400 crore in MCD will be held on Thursday."

The BJP has rubbished the allegation and said there was no corruption or manipulation in settling of dues between two government bodies as reportedly done by North and South Delhi municipal corporations.


