English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Govt Reviews LG Baijal's Performance in Office; Lists All Rejected, Delayed Projects
The first part of the report summarises all the major policy proposals or matters that have either been rejected, or are pending for approval by the LG, or have been substantially delayed being approved.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a function in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Wednesday upped the ante against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal when it released an 'Outcome Report' which is being seen as a 'performance review' of the LG's office.
The report, tabled on the floor of the Delhi Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, runs into 89 pages and is divided into two sections.
The first part of the report summarises all the major policy proposals or matters that have either been rejected, or are pending for approval by the LG, or have been substantially delayed being approved.
Part 1 of the report also gives a detailed account of Baijal’s response to various files and policy proposals sent to his office by the AAP government, including how many days he took to approve a proposal, whether the delay was avoidable or unavoidable, whether he rejected the proposal altogether and whether approval from the LG is still pending.
It also includes a list of 35 policy proposals sent by 14 different departments of the Delhi Government in the previous financial year, for which approval was either pending, delayed or denied altogether.
The Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet: For Establishing Delhi Healthcare Corporation Ltd. (DHCL) file was sent in Aug, 2016 but not yet approved. This is a GNCTD’s efforts to improve the functioning of the government-run hospitals. However, LG has practically rejected this proposal."
The report added, "In Part II of this report, details are given of the total sanctioned posts of all Departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi, along with the details on the positions that are filled and those that are vacant. Since the judgment of the Hon’ble High Court on 04.08.2016, it is the legal position that all issues of ‘Services’ are within the purview of the Hon’ble LG. Therefore, ensuring that all vacancies within GNCTD are filled is the responsibility of the Hon’ble LG. Vacancies have an impact on execution of various projects of any Department, as inadequacy of staff bottlenecks both the deliberation on and the implementation of policies. Therefore while appraising the performance of the office of the LG, an important indicator is the vacancies in every department."
The second part further lists 45,504 vacancies across 21 departments of Delhi Government, which fall under the purview of the Lieutenant Governor. The highest number of vacancies, 34,970, are in the education department which is headed by the Deputy CM.
Also Watch
The report, tabled on the floor of the Delhi Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, runs into 89 pages and is divided into two sections.
The first part of the report summarises all the major policy proposals or matters that have either been rejected, or are pending for approval by the LG, or have been substantially delayed being approved.
Part 1 of the report also gives a detailed account of Baijal’s response to various files and policy proposals sent to his office by the AAP government, including how many days he took to approve a proposal, whether the delay was avoidable or unavoidable, whether he rejected the proposal altogether and whether approval from the LG is still pending.
It also includes a list of 35 policy proposals sent by 14 different departments of the Delhi Government in the previous financial year, for which approval was either pending, delayed or denied altogether.
The Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet: For Establishing Delhi Healthcare Corporation Ltd. (DHCL) file was sent in Aug, 2016 but not yet approved. This is a GNCTD’s efforts to improve the functioning of the government-run hospitals. However, LG has practically rejected this proposal."
For Establishing Delhi Healthcare Corporation Ltd. (DHCL) file was sent in Aug, 2016 but not yet approved.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 4, 2018
This is a GNCTD’s efforts to improve the functioning of the government-run hospitals. However, LG has practically rejected this proposal.#LGReportCard pic.twitter.com/nMoZwK1dJB
The report added, "In Part II of this report, details are given of the total sanctioned posts of all Departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi, along with the details on the positions that are filled and those that are vacant. Since the judgment of the Hon’ble High Court on 04.08.2016, it is the legal position that all issues of ‘Services’ are within the purview of the Hon’ble LG. Therefore, ensuring that all vacancies within GNCTD are filled is the responsibility of the Hon’ble LG. Vacancies have an impact on execution of various projects of any Department, as inadequacy of staff bottlenecks both the deliberation on and the implementation of policies. Therefore while appraising the performance of the office of the LG, an important indicator is the vacancies in every department."
The second part further lists 45,504 vacancies across 21 departments of Delhi Government, which fall under the purview of the Lieutenant Governor. The highest number of vacancies, 34,970, are in the education department which is headed by the Deputy CM.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli