AAP in Dilemma Over CM Face for Punjab as Bhagwant Mann Digs Heels In

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) search for a chief ministerial candidate for 2022 Punjab assembly polls is likely to intensify as its state president and two-time MP Bhagwant Mann has staked claim for the top post. Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had already clarified on the party’s commitment to project a Sikh face as the CM candidate, in his first visit to the state in June, is returning to the national capital after his 10-day Vipasanna break in Jaipur.

Mann, holed up in his house in Sangrur for days now, is perhaps expecting to be called to Delhi for a solution. A source from Punjab on the condition of anonymity said had “Delhi people” visited Mann and taken him to the national capital, the situation would not have gone out of hand. However, in the absence of any such move by AAP’s Punjab - in charge Raghav Chadha or Jarnail Singh, the “distance started growing”.

However, top sources in the AAP have indicated Mann’s behaviour may actually have actually spoilt his chances.

Mann has been with the party since 2017 at a time when influential members such as Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, HS Phoolka, Dr Dharamvira Gadnhi left the party one by one A big crowd-puller, Mann has a strong base in Malwa region of Punjab, especially among rural voters.

AAP’s Punjab model is similar to Delhi’s 2020 assembly election campaign. The party would cash in on Kejriwal’s image and the free electricity pitch to seek votes in Punjab.

This has been amply articulated by the AAP chief himself during his second visit to Punjab while announcing free electricity if elected to power — “this is Kejriwal’s guarantee not Captain’s promise" — Kejriwal said while pitting himself against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The AAP campaign in Punjab will be pitched as Kejriwal vs others.

According to sources, MLAs who support Mann’s candidature fear that they may not get the ticket to contest the upcoming polls in Punjab.

Another dilemma AAP is facing could be if it considers Mann as the party’s CM face then when should it make the announcement.

It is now a wait-and-watch situation for party chief Kejriwal, who, it seems, cannot sideline his only MP from Punjab nor risk harming the party’s stakes in the state.

