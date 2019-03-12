AAP in Talks With Breakaway SAD Outfit for Alliance in Punjab, Says Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a breakaway outfit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in talks for an alliance in Punjab for the Lok Sabha election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.The AAP chief said the final decision on whether an alliance with the SAD (Taksali) would be formed or not would be taken in a couple of days."Bhagwat Mann (convener of AAP Punjab) is in talks with the Akali Dal (Taksali) over an alliance and a decision would be taken soon," Kejriwal told reporters here.The move came after talks for an alliance between the SAD (Taksali) and the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) failed over the sharing of seats.Earlier, the SAD (Taksali) had been holding talks with the PDA that comprises former AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira's Punjab Ekta Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Lok Insaaf Party and the Punjab Manch. The SAD (Taksali) wanted to field its candidate, Bir Devinder Singh, from Anandpur Sahib seat, while the PDA insisted to give this assembly seat to the BSP.The SAD (Taksali) was formed by MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan after they were expelled from the Akali Dal for revolting against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies.The ruling AAP in Delhi has already announced its candidates on six of the seven seats in Delhi. A senior AAP leader said the name of the seventh candidate for the West Delhi seat would be announced only after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress declare their candidates.