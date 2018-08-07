AAP is Not Part of Grand Alliance, It is Only TV Talk, Says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, the deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, clarified on Tuesday that Aam Aadmi Party is not part of the grand alliance consisting of opposition parties.Speaking at Baithak, an event organised by News18 India where leaders across parties are debating agenda for 2019 elections, Sisodia termed the talk of alliance mere TV gimmick.“How can we be part of grand alliance. It is only a gimmick on television. Also, grand alliance is formed by supposedly big leaders,” said Sisodia.The talk of AAP joining a grand alliance intensified after party chief Arvind Kejriwal took part in the RJD led protests in Jantar Mantar against the alleged sexual exploitation of 34 minors at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was joined by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal in his dharna that soon turned into a show of opposition unity.Kejriwal sought quick justice and "hanging" of the guilty within three months while addressing the gathering. He also r alleged that the accused have connections with influential people.On Tuesday, Sisodia also trained his guns on rebel AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and said he is causing a problem for the party. However, in a rare show of unity, Vishwas and Sisodia recently shared the stage at event in Delhi.Elaborating on AAP's campaign plans for 2019, the deputy CM said that elections need to be contested based on issues such as education and public welfare.Sisodia, also Delhi’s education minister, said education in all government schools would be free up to class 12. At present, education in Delhi government schools is free till class 8. Students of classes 9 to 12 pay a fee of Rs 20 per month. Sisodia, who chaired a meeting of the city's education department, directed the Secretary Education to submit a proposal to scrap the school fee.