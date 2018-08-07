English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AAP is Not Part of Grand Alliance, It is Only TV Talk, Says Manish Sisodia
The talk of AAP joining a grand alliance intensified after party chief Arvind Kejriwal took part in the RJD led protests in Jantar Mantar against the alleged sexual exploitation of 34 minors at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.
File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, the deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, clarified on Tuesday that Aam Aadmi Party is not part of the grand alliance consisting of opposition parties.
Speaking at Baithak, an event organised by News18 India where leaders across parties are debating agenda for 2019 elections, Sisodia termed the talk of alliance mere TV gimmick.
“How can we be part of grand alliance. It is only a gimmick on television. Also, grand alliance is formed by supposedly big leaders,” said Sisodia.
On Tuesday, Sisodia also trained his guns on rebel AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and said he is causing a problem for the party. However, in a rare show of unity, Vishwas and Sisodia recently shared the stage at event in Delhi.
Elaborating on AAP's campaign plans for 2019, the deputy CM said that elections need to be contested based on issues such as education and public welfare.
Sisodia, also Delhi’s education minister, said education in all government schools would be free up to class 12. At present, education in Delhi government schools is free till class 8. Students of classes 9 to 12 pay a fee of Rs 20 per month. Sisodia, who chaired a meeting of the city's education department, directed the Secretary Education to submit a proposal to scrap the school fee.
