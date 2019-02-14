LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
AAP Keen on Alliance With Congress in Delhi, Claims Mamata Banerjee as Parties Strategise to Fight BJP in LS Polls



News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh and others during a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised opposition rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the AAP is keen on alliance with the Congress in Delhi.

It is now up to the Congress to reciprocate, she said.

"Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister and AAP chief) wants an alliance with the Congress in Delhi," Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, told reporters.

Banerjee said she respected the decision of political parties which cannot take a call on pre-poll alliance because of political compulsions.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the Congress had "more or less" declined to have an alliance in Delhi.

He also said the BJP will benefit in a three-cornered fight in the national capital.

Kejriwal's remark came a day after he had participated in a meeting with opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi. ​

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed the press on Wednesday evening in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, among other.

Speaking to News18, Rahul further said that though there will be cooperation yet the parties will compete with each other.

"In Delhi, we will decide later and also in Bengal. The broader arrangement is to work together at the national level," Rahul told News18 reporter.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
