English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Keen on Alliance With Congress in Delhi, Claims Mamata Banerjee as Parties Strategise to Fight BJP in LS Polls
Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal said the Congress had 'more or less' declined to have an alliance in Delhi.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh and others during a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised opposition rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the AAP is keen on alliance with the Congress in Delhi.
It is now up to the Congress to reciprocate, she said.
"Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister and AAP chief) wants an alliance with the Congress in Delhi," Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, told reporters.
Banerjee said she respected the decision of political parties which cannot take a call on pre-poll alliance because of political compulsions.
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the Congress had "more or less" declined to have an alliance in Delhi.
He also said the BJP will benefit in a three-cornered fight in the national capital.
Kejriwal's remark came a day after he had participated in a meeting with opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed the press on Wednesday evening in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, among other.
Speaking to News18, Rahul further said that though there will be cooperation yet the parties will compete with each other.
"In Delhi, we will decide later and also in Bengal. The broader arrangement is to work together at the national level," Rahul told News18 reporter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It is now up to the Congress to reciprocate, she said.
"Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister and AAP chief) wants an alliance with the Congress in Delhi," Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, told reporters.
Banerjee said she respected the decision of political parties which cannot take a call on pre-poll alliance because of political compulsions.
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the Congress had "more or less" declined to have an alliance in Delhi.
He also said the BJP will benefit in a three-cornered fight in the national capital.
Kejriwal's remark came a day after he had participated in a meeting with opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed the press on Wednesday evening in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, among other.
Speaking to News18, Rahul further said that though there will be cooperation yet the parties will compete with each other.
"In Delhi, we will decide later and also in Bengal. The broader arrangement is to work together at the national level," Rahul told News18 reporter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Rave Reviews, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love Fails
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- Amitabh Bachchan Cracks a Children's Day Joke on Valentine's Day and Twitter Can't Keep Calm
- These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
- Can BSNL Be Shut Down? Losses Mount And Operator Mulls Idea of Reducing Workforce by 54,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results