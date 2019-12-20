Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Launches 2020 Poll Campaign With 'Acche Beete Paanch Saal-Lage Raho Kejriwal' Slogan

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the slogan, 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well, keep going Kejriwal) in presence of AAP MLAs and other party leaders.

PTI

December 20, 2019
AAP Launches 2020 Poll Campaign With 'Acche Beete Paanch Saal-Lage Raho Kejriwal' Slogan
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' is the slogan of the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

With the launch of the slogan, the party kick-started its campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the slogan, 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well, keep going Kejriwal) in presence of AAP MLAs and other party leaders.

Sisodia said the slogan was based on the feedback of the people of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

