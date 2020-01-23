AAP Launches 'Kaam Ki Chai' Campaign, to Set Up Tea Stalls in All Assembly Constituencies

New Delhi: From 'shiksha wali chai' to 'swasthya wali chai' and 'vikas wali chai', varieties of tea named after the different achievements of the AAP-led Delhi government will now be served at tea stalls that will be set up in all assembly constituencies under the 'kaam ki chai' campaign launched by the party on Thursday.

In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chai pe charcha' campaign, an MBA-dropout from Ahmedabad who goes by the name 'MBA Chaiwala' Praful Billor will supply tea under the AAP's new program.

Party functionaries said Billor contacted the Delhi chief minister directly and offered to spread through the tea stall concept information about the work done by the Kejriwal government.

They said 30-40 volunteers will soon join him and put up tea stalls in all assembly constituencies here.

The tea varieties have been named after the development projects undertaken by the AAP government, the first of which goes by the name 'education tea' ('shiksha wali chai) that represents educational facilities in Delhi including the sports university and introduction of mega PTMs.

Another tea named 'health tea' ('swasthya wali chai') represents the improved health facilities in government hospitals, free tests, surgeries and medicines, mohalla clinics and poly-clinics.

A third tea variety, special tea, represents the basic facilities provided by the Delhi government such as cheap electricity, water and free bus travel for women, and the fourth is the development tea ('vikas wali chai') that has been named after the doorstep delivery of citizen services, installation of CCTV cameras and free wifi among others.

Billor said he is not associated with any political party but doesn't hesitateto appreciate anyone doing good work.

He said he decided to come all the way from Ahmedabad to put up a tea stall here as he believes that Kejriwal has delivered good governance in Delhi, which "is evident on the ground and needs no promotion".

Interestingly, BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' was a brainchild of election strategist Prashant Kishor, who is now helping the AAP with its strategy for the assembly elections.

