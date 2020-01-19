AAP Leader, Delhi Safai Karamchari Panel Chairman Sant Lal Chawaria Joins BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Safai Karamchari Commission chairman and AAP leader Sant Lal Chawaria joined the BJP on Sunday in presence of the saffron party's national vice president Shyam Jaju.

Chawaria, the national general secretary of Valmiki Mahapanchayat, is expected to be pitted seat against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Seemapuri Assembly seat.

Welcoming Chawaria into the party's fold, Jaju said, "I am fully confident that he will play an important role in strengthening the party organization."

Chawariya said that he was disenchanted by the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, as his views and decisions were questioned in the party.

He also expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dutifulness towards the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.