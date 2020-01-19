AAP Leader, Delhi Safai Karamchari Panel Chairman Sant Lal Chawaria Joins BJP
Sant Lal Chawaria, the national general secretary of Valmiki Mahapanchayat, is expected to be pitted seat against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Seemapuri Assembly seat.
File photo of BJP and AAP Logo
New Delhi: Delhi Safai Karamchari Commission chairman and AAP leader Sant Lal Chawaria joined the BJP on Sunday in presence of the saffron party's national vice president Shyam Jaju.
Welcoming Chawaria into the party's fold, Jaju said, "I am fully confident that he will play an important role in strengthening the party organization."
Chawariya said that he was disenchanted by the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, as his views and decisions were questioned in the party.
He also expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dutifulness towards the country.
